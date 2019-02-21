Bakersfield residents will be able to celebrate African American culture and history with a parade this weekend.
The Black American History Parade is returning to downtown Bakersfield on Saturday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at 21st and V streets, making its way west to M Street before turning south, then heading east on 20th Street. The parade will end at 20th and R streets, near Mill Creek Park.
In addition to the parade, a festival will be held in the parking lot of the former Sinaloa Restaurant at 910 20th Street. The festival, which will also start at 10 a.m., will include food and other vendors, live entertainment and more.
“This parade gives us an opportunity to celebrate diversity in Bakersfield and recognize our heritage, our culture,” said organizer Gloria Patterson. “It’s really a parade for everybody.”
Patterson said the parade has grown significantly this year, with nearly 50 entries so far. Last year, she said there was around 28.
Patterson credited her marketing staff for helping spread the word more this year about the parade, which she believes made a big difference in getting people to sign up.
“I’m excited because it’s getting bigger. More people have gotten interested in participating,” she said. “This will be the largest parade we’ve had. I hope that it gets bigger and bigger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.