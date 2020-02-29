The 26th Annual Black American History Parade closed out Black History Month on a lively note Saturday in downtown Bakersfield.
Gloria Patterson, chief organizer of the parade for the last 15 years, said this year’s event is the largest it’s been since she became in charge of the festivities. Saturday’s parade featured attractions from high school marching bands and drill teams to dance crews, ethnic food booths and local black-owned vendors.
“I think this year’s parade has definitely been a lot more enjoyable for everyone than it has before,” Patterson said.
Patterson served as a probation officer for 29 years before she got involved with the parade. After retiring, Patterson wanted to make sure she remained entrenched in the local community.
While she handles most or the preparations and organizational duties for the parade, she’s thankful to have a team to help lighten the load.
“I finally get to delineate some responsibilities on parade day,” Patterson said with a sound of relief. “I have to make sure my vision stays (with the parade) though. That’s the hard part.”
One component of this year's event that she emphasized was promoting and empowering new businesses within the local black community.
Local business owner Raven Brown had her culturally-centric products on display Saturday from her company Demi Goddess by Raven B. In addition to a variety of custom sew-in wigs and eyelashes, Brown sold products containing natural oils aimed to help the scalps of people suffering from alopecia areata and who have hair damage from utilizing wigs.
“A lot of black girls who’ve had sew-ins for a long time end up not having edges (on their scalp),” Brown said. “My Goddess Drops (oil) are just to help reverse any possible damage done (through hair procedures).”
Brown is a native of Brooklyn and is accustomed to prominent displays of black culture in her hometown. Despite the differences in cultural diversity, Brown returned to the Bakersfield parade for the second straight year primarily because of the people and camaraderie, she said.
“I think it’s very important to get back into that root with our people, regardless of where you are,” Brown said.
Rosie James returned to the event for the fifth year to help promote her work at Cultural Elegance Studio, where she is the owner. The studio offers services such as African education, drumming classes and dance lessons, she said.
“The promotion of our culture is the main thing that keeps me coming back to the parade,” James said.
Through all the festivities, there was at least one attendee that yearned for parades of the past. Albert Williams returned to Saturday’s parade for the first time in 20 years since the Bakersfield native had relocated to Pasadena.
Williams said 20 years ago the attendance was much higher and the parade’s location held more cultural significance being held in the Lakeview neighborhood in southeast Bakersfield.
“I just think the overall showing of culture could be stronger,” Williams said. “I’m told that the parade has progressed in recent years. You just have to always remember, good ain’t ever good enough.”
