With Black History Month coming to a close, Bakersfield residents took the opportunity to celebrate African American history and culture with a parade this weekend.
The Black American History Parade returned to downtown Bakersfield on Saturday. School bands, dance groups, local dignitaries and representatives from various businesses and organizations participated in the event, which took place in the Eastchester portion of downtown.
Along with the parade, a festival was held in the parking lot of the former Sinaloa Restaurant at 910 20th Street. The festival included food and other vendors, live entertainment and more.
Billie Dallas said she’s been attending the parade for decades and always enjoys it.
“I think it’s great. It’s something to celebrate our history and culture,” she said. “I think it’s very important because it can bring everyone together for something positive.”
Dallas said she has enjoyed getting to see the parade grow and improve over the years, as well as move from its original location in the Lakeview area to a more prominent spot in downtown Bakersfield.
“It’s gotten bigger over the years, which is better for the community,” she said.
Melvin White attended the parade Saturday with his 12-year-old grandson, DeSean. White said they’ve made a tradition out of coming to the parade together for the past several years.
“It’s a fantastic parade, he said. “It’s representing black Americans, black history. Everybody is acting good out here. What’s not to like?”
DeSean said getting to hang out with his grandfather at the parade means a lot to him.
“It feels good hanging out with him. We get to have more time together,” he said.
Moonie Jones said she came to watch her 11-year-old daughter participate as a dancer in the parade, something Jones did herself when she was a child.
“I can’t believe it. I’m so happy for her,” she said. “I didn’t even have to push her to do it. She wanted to do it on her own.”
Latwaun Wandick said she also had a daughter who danced in the parade as part of DAT Krew. She has also had other children who have participated in the past.
“I’m very proud of them. They’re taking part in their heritage,” she said.
Wandick came out with her husband and a few of her other kids to watch the parade. She said she tries to come every year.
“I think it’s great,” she said of the parade. “It gives kids a sense of culture. It gets them to see a different side of black history other than what you see every day in Kern County, the crime and drug use. It’s good to see people coming together and not fighting each other.”
