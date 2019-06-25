Countering efforts in Sacramento to scale back petroleum use in the Golden State, business advocacy group BizFed Central Valley Business Federation is joining with Southern California Gas Co. and others to promote residential and commercial use of renewable natural gas as a way to cut carbon emissions.
The two organizations have scheduled a media conference on the proposal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Fresno. A Tuesday news release previewing the event said the officials from Fresno, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties will be present, including Kern County Supervisor David Couch.
Renewable natural gas is virtually identical to the natural gas state lawmakers hope to see removed from homes and businesses, saying its combustion contributes to global climate change. The difference is that RNG, as non-geologically derived methane is referred to, comes from renewable sources such as dairies, landfills and food waste.
