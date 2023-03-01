 Skip to main content
Bitwise plans to accelerate local workforce training with $80 million investment

20220919-bc-bitwise

Rentable office space, including coworking memberships, is available at Fresno-based company Bitwise Industries' three-story office and workforce training space at 18th and H streets.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

New investment totaling $80 million in Fresno-based Bitwise Industries has raised expectations some of the money will accelerate workforce training and other efforts in Kern County to create new businesses and place local residents in computer software-related jobs.

No specific spending plans have been finalized since the investments were announced Tuesday, but Bitwise representatives offered assurances all of the cities where the company operates, including Bakersfield, will benefit though new local hiring, deployment of additional resources and expanded relationships with stakeholders in the county.

