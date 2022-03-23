Bitwise plans 50% opening April 4

The new generation office building and workforce development center that has sat mostly empty at 18th and H streets during the pandemic is scheduled to open within weeks at 50 percent capacity.
Owner Bitwise Industries said Wednesday that its coworking tenants will be welcome at its two-building complex at the intersection's southwest corner. Staff will also be present but, beyond that, the plan is to limit access for several months pending clearance from public health officials.
"We're attempting to open the building in a way that meets current COVID safety protocols and will adjust our policies as recommendations change," the Fresno-based tech workforce development, software and coworking company said by email.
Hailed locally as having pioneered a successful tech training hub, Bitwise has continued during the pandemic to train people online in coding and use of workplace software, even winning workforce development contracts with local government. Meanwhile, it has finished work on its two downtown buildings, which now have a series of work spaces offering varying degrees of formality and privacy.
The city of Bakersfield said by email Wednesday it was pleased to hear the facilities will soon open to the public.
"That is an exciting milestone that has been eagerly anticipated," city spokesman Joseph Conroy wrote. "Bitwise will certainly play a vital role in the redevelopment of downtown Bakersfield."
A business accelerator planned for the complex won't open April 4, but will move in "within the next couple months" Bitwise stated in an email from spokeswoman Katherine Verducci.
The building is fully leased, the company wrote, adding that occupancy will be metered for safety. It said the building will eventually transition to being opened 24 hours.
In line with its styling as a coworking space, the Bitwise facility offers workspaces as large as a traditional office or as small as a seat at a table. There are also conference rooms, lounges and kitchen spaces complete with refrigerators and cooking areas.
Anyone looking for information about leasing a desk at the facility is encouraged to send an email to cowork@bitwiseindustries.com. The company said inquiries about leasing a more traditional office should send an email to leasing@bitwiseindustries.com.
Other informational is available at www.bitwiseindustries.com.