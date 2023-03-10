 Skip to main content
Bitwise offers downtown office buildings for sale

20220919-bc-bitwise

Fresno-based company Bitwise Industries has a three-story office and workforce training space at 18th and H streets, where community members can rent workspace with access to communal areas.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Bitwise Industries listed its two downtown Bakersfield office buildings for sale this week, along with its last remaining Fresno property, in a move that would monetize equity on the heels of $80 million in new investment.

The inclusion of a 15-year lease-back commitment suggests Bitwise won’t pull out of the local market anytime soon, and so the broader significance of Thursday’s listing may be that it will gauge market interest in a workforce training company whose value has reportedly tripled since 2021 to top $600 million.

