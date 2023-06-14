Bitwise-1_500008298

Bitwise Industries has laid off all 900 of its employees, including Bakersfield workers at its downtown building at the corner of 18th and H streets.

 John Cox / The Californian

The second shoe has fallen at Fresno-based Bitwise Industries.

The company issued layoff notices Wednesday to all 900 of its employees — despite an assurance by Bitwise’s now-fired CEOs that companywide furloughs announced on Memorial Day were to be temporary.