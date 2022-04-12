Bitwise in escrow to buy Porterfield Hotel

One of Bakersfield's architectural odd couples may be headed for greater harmony with word this week that owners of the Porterfield Hotel are in escrow to sell the 96-year-old property to its more modern neighbor on both sides, Bitwise Industries.
Randhir and Ranjan Bhakta said they have accepted the company's $1.1 million offer for the two-story stucco, which serves lately as retiree housing. The transaction is expected to close by June.
The change of ownership would give Bitwise full control of the southwest corner of 18th and H streets, ending what has become a jolting visual incongruity since the Fresno-based tech hub began fixing up the Porterfield's bookends — the former Turk's Kern Copy building to the east and the old Vincent's Cyclery & Sporting Goods to the west — even as the hotel remains much as it has for decades.
"That's great news," said Brett Miller, owner of the upscale Padre Hotel across the street along 18th. "Whatever Bitwise touches they make it nicer, and we love people updating downtown and expansion and bringing more people downtown."
Bitwise has had its eye on the Porterfield for years as it moved forward with renovations at its two buildings along 18th. What finally persuaded the Bhaktas to sell, Randhir said, wasn't a better offer so much as it was their grandson's upcoming graduation from nearby Franklin Elementary. Once the sale closes they plan to move to a property they own on Wible Road.
Some of the Porterfield's residents have been notified of the pending sale, Randhir said, and they aren't pleased with the prospect of having to leave. He and Ranjan consider their tenants "like our family," he added.
Tenants will probably get more than the standard three months to find another place to live because Bitwise still has a lot of planning and reconfiguration to do, said William Chicas, a real estate agent working on the Porterfield's sale.
"It's going to go through a whole rehab," Chicas said.
Bitwise's local vice president, Natasha Felkins, described the company's intentions in terms of its commitment to the local community "and backing that belief through investment and thoughtful revitalization."
The company does not yet have a timetable for how the project will proceed, Felkins said by email Tuesday, noting the sale is not final. As for how tenant evictions might be carried out, she said Bitwise is "a human-centered company and will ensure that the residents of the Porterfield Hotel have access to community resources."
"We have been in communication with local community-based organizations and the city of Bakersfield to consider a thoughtful plan as we move through the escrow process," she added.
Bitwise has transformed 18th and H as it did part of downtown Fresno and plans to do in other cities around the country with more than $100 million in venture capital.
At heart a workforce development company, Bitwise repositions underutilized real estate, turning it into coworking and nontraditional office space.
Part of its properties become classrooms serving public-private partnerships aimed at training people in computer coding, software platforms and entrepreneurship. Bitwise has a federally accredited apprenticeship program and a software development arm that the company says has taught more than 8,000 non-traditional tech students, 80 percent of whom have gone on to careers in the field.
Bitwise last week opened the former Turk's building at 50 percent capacity. Remodeling work continues at the former Vincent's property.