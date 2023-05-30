Bitwise Industries furloughed all 900 of its employees Monday after running into a financial crunch just four months after the Fresno-based workforce training, software and real estate company announced an $80 million round of investments.

On Tuesday morning, tenants came and went with no Bitwise employees in sight at the company’s two-building office complex in downtown Bakersfield, where high-end amenities and ambitious plans never lived up to expectations. Messages left with executives and company phone numbers were not returned, and it remained unclear when or whether workers would return to their jobs.