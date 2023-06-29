Bitwise Industries Inc. filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation this week with a series of documents that provide the most detailed glimpse yet into the financial mess created by a company whose expansion to Bakersfield and other cities made a big splash but left many debts unpaid.

Paperwork submitted Wednesday to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware shows the Fresno-based workforce training, real estate and software company accumulated liabilities totaling $252 million — almost a third more money than the value of its combined assets.

