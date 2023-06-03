Bitwise-1_500008298

Questions continue to swirl around Bitwise Industries since the company furloughed all 900 of its employees Monday. The Fresno-based workforce training, business software and real estate startup poured millions into its neon-lit operation in downtown Bakersfield.

 John Cox / The Californian

Everything was left up in the air when Bitwise Industries went quiet.

Tenants were getting ready to pay rent. Local governments were anticipating new trainees. Stria LLC, the Bakersfield business services company Bitwise acquired last year, was busy with customers.