Bitwise buys Porterfield Hotel, plans to help tenants move

Buying the Porterfield Hotel on 18th Street downtown wasn't easy, but an arguably harder task — finding new homes for the dozen or so tenants who remain — is about to begin now that the property officially changed hands this week.
The buyer, Bitwise Industries, has not yet disclosed plans for how it will redevelop the 96-year-old stucco, sandwiched as it is between two other buildings also owned by the Fresno-based developer and workforce development company. One thing that seems certain is that the existing tenants will have to go.
Finding a smooth transition for them could prove difficult given the crowding within the local housing market, combined with the fact that the Porterfield is less a hotel than an apartment complex housing people on fixed incomes.
Several residents living there now said Wednesday morning there has been no official communication on the situation, including confirmation that they will have to move, and when. Some already searching for a new place said they're discovering that not only are local alternatives hard to find, but they're on the pricey side.
"The rental places are expensive," said Andy Stewts, a retired tenant who at age 60 has lived at the Porterfield for 22 years. Stewts was hoping to travel to Germany soon to see her mother but said she now worries the money might have to go toward a deposit plus two months' worth of rent payments on a new apartment.
Bitwise had been trying to buy the building for years and only recently was able to strike a deal with the couple who had owned the property since 2012. Escrow closed Tuesday.
A company spokeswoman said by email the building's current residents are the company's primary concern. She noted Bitwise has an employee dedicated to working with local agencies to find the best way to help tenants transition to a new home.
"This may include help with moving, storage and shelter for those that need it," spokeswoman Katherine Verducci wrote.
Staff plan to go door to door Friday informing the Porterfield's residents that the building has been sold. They will receive a letter with details on how to contact Bitwise with questions, Verducci noted Wednesday, including by speaking with employees who can answer questions at the building next door at 1723 18th St.
"We understand that this process may take months and we will be flexible, working with each resident to make the transition as easy as possible," Verducci wrote.
Still ahead, she added, is a formal plan for integrating the Porterfield with the two sleek buildings on each side.
"Our goal is to unite the two current Bitwise facilities that are on either side of the building and create something that the entire community can enjoy, bringing life, revenue and inspiration to downtown Bakersfield," her email said.
One of the building's prior owners, Randhir Bhakta, declined to comment Wednesday. But the real estate agent who handled the sale on behalf of Bhakta and his wife, Ranjan, said Wednesday he was confident the tenants "will be taken care of." He said the two-story property has about 20 units.
Assistant Executive Director Heather Kimmel at the Housing Authority of the County of Kern was unfamiliar with the project, and so declined to comment specifically about it, but she said by email tenants relocating from the Porterfield would not do so using the agency's programs.
The residents would, however, be welcome to add their names to any waiting list the housing authority maintains, and they would be screened for other possible help, she added.
"Rental housing is hard to come by right now, and affordable rentals even more so," Kimmel wrote. "We are always willing to be a good community partner and would be happy to meet with Bitwise if they ever wanted to bounce ideas off of our team."
Tenant Roberto Maceira Ramos, a 57-year-old retiree who said he has lived at the Porterfield since 2015, said he has already paid rent for July and has no firm plans for moving out. He said several residents moved out not long ago, including the former owners who managed the property, and that about 13 people still reside there.
A tenant since 2006, 45-year-old Thomas Pruitt, said he was told residents of the building wouldn’t be kicked out and that he could stay for up to three months. He predicted he'll soon find a suitable apartment, adding, “It should be easy enough.”
Jose Perez was less hopeful, saying he has no money for a deposit or first and last months' rent.
"Everybody's asking for that," he said. "I’m looking but I’ve got no money to move.”