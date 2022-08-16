 Skip to main content
Bitwise buys Bakersfield's Stria LLC

Fresno-based workforce development company Bitwise Industries has acquired Stria LLC, a process outsourcing company headquartered in Bakersfield, in a deal observers and insiders see as advancing Kern County's ambitions of becoming more of a tech and business services hub.

Stria founder and CEO Jim Damian said the acquisition announced Tuesday provides money for improving employee benefits and expanding the company's 120-person payroll up to 10 percent so it can meet existing demand for services from around the country.

