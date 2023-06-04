Bitwise-2_500008299

Bitwise Industries furloughed all 900 of its employees May 29. On Saturday, its board fired the two CEOs of the Fresno-based workforce training, business software and real estate startup. This is one of two buildings Bitwise redeveloped at the southwest corner of 18th and H streets, across from the Padre Hotel.

 John Cox / The Californian

The board of Fresno-based Bitwise Industries has fired its two CEOs and launched an investigation into events leading up to last week's abrupt cease of operations and furlough of all its 900 workers.

A news release announcing the terminations Saturday said the board only recently learned of the company's financial trouble and explained that, when it did, it made the call to stop everything.

