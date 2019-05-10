The Rev. Joseph V. Brennan, the newly installed bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, has pledged to be "mindful to needs" of clergy sex abuse victims and encouraged public commentary that is supportive, in a statement released Friday.
It is Brennan's first statement on the topic since his official installation and since popular local priest Monsignor Craig Harrison was placed on paid leave on April 25 by the diocese for allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The statement reads:
"I almost don't know where to begin in terms of trying to express how I truly feel about victim/survivors of abuse who have suffered terribly at the hands of clergy or at the hands of anyone for that matter. I am overwhelmed with an immense, almost physical sense of sorrow every time I hear about someone who has been so abused. Abuse is not only a crime against humanity, it is a blatant offense against our Creator because we are children of God, precious in his sight, daughters and sons who are meant to be cherished and protected. Abuse is an intolerable theft of innocence, trust, faith and simplicity.
"Our public commentary should be one of support; especially, for potential victims of abuse. It is most disturbing to me that public statements are made that sometime contain vile and filthy language in regards to child sex abuse victims. That kind of language is ugly, mean spirited, dismissive and unacceptable.
"I will do my best during my time of service to the Diocese of Fresno to listen to and act from that part of my heart that is mindful of the needs of victims/survivors and to help others to do so."
(1) comment
Start by denouncing the non biblical celibacy rules that allow homosexuals and pedophiles to hide in your church, then come clean with all the prior complaints about this monster going back to 1989 where your diocese told a complaining family “don’t worry, we will move harrison to Mojave”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.