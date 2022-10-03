Bishop capital conference to stream live Friday

Funding options for small businesses and entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their enterprise will be the focus of a half-day "hybrid" event to be streamed live Friday from Bishop.
The free Eastern Sierra Capital Summit from 8 to noon will detail dozens of options for gaining access to capital, from microloans and fintech to equity programs in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $10 million. Nine presenters representing lenders and other funding sources will join Director Kelly Bearden of the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.
The event will be hosted by AltaOne Credit Union, Sunstone management and the SBDC and take place at Cerro Coso Community College, 4090 W. Line St. It will be carried live on Zoom; information including registration is available online at www.tinyurl.com/CapitalSummit22.
Among people scheduled to present are President Keith Brice of Mid State Development Corp., Executive Director Kurt Clark of the Central California Region Small Business Development Center, co-founder JP Lake of the Kern Venture Group, U.S. Small Business Administration Division Manager Craig Howells at Mission Bank, lender relations specialist Andy Seeto of the SBA's Fresno district office and CEO Stephanie Sievers at Alta One Credit Union.