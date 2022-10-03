 Skip to main content
Bishop capital conference to stream live Friday

Funding options for small businesses and entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their enterprise will be the focus of a half-day "hybrid" event to be streamed live Friday from Bishop.

The free Eastern Sierra Capital Summit from 8 to noon will detail dozens of options for gaining access to capital, from microloans and fintech to equity programs in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $10 million. Nine presenters representing lenders and other funding sources will join Director Kelly Bearden of the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

