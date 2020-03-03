The third annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast will be held March 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Most Reverend Joseph V. Brennan, D.D., the sixth bishop diocese of Fresno, will serve as the celebrant of the Mass and the keynote speaker. He will lead hundreds of local Catholics in the celebration of their faith, as 15 different parishes and Catholic schools are expected to join together in prayer.
This year’s prayer breakfast will start with local priests and deacons leading the Luminous Mysteries of the rosary at 6 a.m., followed by their concelebration of Mass. This gathering takes place during Lent, which is a pivotal time within the Catholic church. Parishioners embark on 40 days of reflection and preparation before Easter, which celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The event is sponsored by Kern Catholic, a local nonprofit made up of local Catholics seeking to unite the Catholics of Kern County through faith-filled events throughout the year. This is the third time local Catholics will join together for the annual prayer breakfast, which is expected to draw upwards of 500 people in the celebration of their Catholic faith. The idea was brought to Bakersfield after a portion of the local Catholic community attended the Los Angeles Catholic Prayer Breakfast. They were inspired by the profound unity of many parishes, and promptly carried this celebration back to Bakersfield.
The local Catholic community is honored to welcome Bishop Brennan and his beautiful singing voice to Kern County. He was installed as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Fresno on May 2. While he’s been serving this community less than a year, Bishop Brennan has quickly connected with the Catholics of Kern County and has deeply rooted himself in this faithful community.
Previously, according to the Diocese of Fresno, “Bishop Brennan was the Episcopal Vicar of the San Fernando Pastoral Region, one of the five Pastoral Regions in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He was then appointed Titular Bishop of Trofimiana and Auxiliary Bishop in 2015. Bishop Brennan received a B.A. in philosophy from St. John’s Seminary College in 1976 and a Master’s in Divinity from St. John’s Seminary Theologate in 1980.
"After his ordination to the priesthood, he served as associate pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Los Angeles, St. Linus in Norwalk and the Cathedral of St. Vibiana in Los Angeles. Later on, he was a pastor at St. Linus in Norwalk and Holy Trinity in San Pedro. After becoming Moderator of the Curia, he was in residence at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
"Bishop Brennan has been a Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus in California, a member of the Council of Priests and the College of Consultors of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and also sits on the Board of the Catholic Education Foundation, the Williams Charitable Trust, and Together in Mission, and served as Moderator of the Curia for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.”
The third annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast will be held from 6 to 8 a.m. March 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H St. If you would like to attend, please visit kerncatholic.com.
