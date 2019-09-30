When Sandra Garcia decided to have a Catholic Mass and burial for her children who had died in utero, she felt her grief wasn't taken seriously by her family and friends.
"I was told I was losing my mind," Garcia said. "I was asked, 'What am I going to bury?'"
Garcia is one of many mothers who attend Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Copatroness of the Unborn, a Catholic church on Brundage Lane. Garcia is also one of many mothers who have lost unborn children and wanted to have a safe place to heal spiritually and emotionally from their losses.
"I wanted to feel understood, that it was OK to feel pain," Garcia said.
Garcia shared her story of loss and grief with more than 100 parishioners Monday morning at the blessing and groundbreaking ceremony at Our Lady of Guadalupe in honor of the parish's Memorial of the Unborn, where the remains of miscarried babies can be entombed.
The project, which has been in the works for many years, will feature a crypt to entomb the remains, a bronze statue of Mary and Joseph cradling a small baby in their hands and a wall containing remembrance plaques.
Bishop Joseph V. Brennan, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, blessed the project's grounds.
"We are here to honor the unborn, and to honor this beautiful memorial to them," Brennan said. He and 10 mothers from the parish who worked tirelessly on the project each dug into the dirt, signifying the beginning of the memorial's construction.
Though the work is not completely done, mothers of the unborn and parishioners are excited for the addition to the church.
"Many mothers and myself are waiting for this memorial to be finished (and) to finally say to the world that our babies matter," Garcia said.
Brennan spoke to parishioners about the importance of honoring life at every stage. He even spoke of his own mother's miscarriage.
"I'm sure my mother was told to get over it, to move on with your life," Brennan said. "I don't know whether I have an older baby brother or sister in heaven. I don't know his or her name."
Brennan reiterated that those who have lost unborn babies will either meet them or see them again in heaven.
"You will be overwhelmed with joy," Brennan said.
The Rev. Larry Toschi of Our Lady of Guadalupe, who spearheaded the project, thanked parishioners for their continued prayers for the project.
"All our parishioners know that prayer by heart," Toschi said. "That's why were here, because of that prayer. Every grieving family needs a place to grieve."
Also in attendance at the groundbreaking were state Sen. Shannon Grove and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, who each spoke to parishioners and thanked Toschi for his relentless work on the project. Both women gave Our Lady of Guadalupe certificates of achievement to honor the work done on the project.
"It takes a great man of great faith to do what you're doing," Grove said of Toschi.
