Has Bird Scooter left Bakersfield?
No one really knows and the company isn't saying anything. But on the company's app, where users can locate a scooter to rent, none were available in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday morning.
The city manager's office said it's fielded numerous media inquiries about the electric scooter company this week but it knows nothing official yet.
"If they've moved on you'll have to check with them," said Joe Conroy, a city spokesman."It's kind of their decision if they decide to close up shop."
Bird has not responded to The Californian's inquiries by phone and email.
It wouldn't be unlike the company to keep people guessing.
The start-up is known for its brash ascendance into communities, dropping scooters under the cover of night — as it did in Bakersfield last December — then negotiating afterward with local leaders for permission and needed permits.
In April, a decline in the number of scooters available locally prompted speculation that the company was leaving but Bird officials later stated they were simply making operational adjustments.
Conroy said Bird's permit to park scooters on city sidewalks is set to expire Dec. 20. Since the permit was given as part of a pilot program, the company would need to seek a more permanent arrangement from the city to continue operating here. And Conroy said there was no indication the company will do that.
