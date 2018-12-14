Bird, the company that dropped 200 electric scooters on Bakersfield streets late last week, applied for a business license with the city in September, but failed to pay the associated tax.
As of Friday, the city still had not received the $34 necessary to make the company’s application official.
Bakersfield Finance Director Nelson Smith said the company has indicated in talks to the city that it intends to pay the tax, but the city had not yet received the money.
When Bird surprised residents of Bakersfield with the electric scooters it left on sidewalks throughout the city’s downtown, some business owners questioned whether the company had followed the correct procedure by seemingly showing up in the city without applying for the proper licenses.
“Before I could begin doing business in Bakersfield, I had to establish myself via the proper means by obtaining a city business license,” Mart Wilburn, who owns Mardo’s Computer Repair, said in an email. “What gives?”
He wondered why he had to follow the rules when he began his business, and Bird seemingly didn’t.
“Anyone conducting business in Bakersfield should have a tax certificate and pay the local tax,” Smith said.
But sometimes, not everything goes as planned.
“Most new businesses that are starting up a business, they would come to use beforehand,” Smith said. “But there are other companies that open up and we become aware of them.”
Once the city becomes aware that a new business has opened without applying for a license, it will reach out to the business to get it to submit an application.
“It’s not unusual for it to be 30, 60, 90 days before all the paperwork is wrapped up,” Nelson said.
As long as a company follows up with the city to pay the tax and submit the application, they should be okay to conduct business.
“They are aware of it. So I don’t expect it to be an issue,” Smith said of Bird. “They just are not compliant today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.