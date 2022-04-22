Biological mother, grandmother of Cal City boys seek $40M from county

The biological mother and maternal grandmother of Orrin and Orson West — two California City brothers who were adopted by a couple now facing murder charges in their deaths — filed a claim against the Kern County Department of Human Services seeking $40 million and accusing the agency of negligence in allowing the couple to adopt them.
The claim, which is listed on the Kern County Board of Supervisors agenda for a closed session discussion Tuesday, alleges numerous events led up to the adoption of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, by Trezell and Jacqueline West, who were indicted Feb. 28 on murder charges in the boys’ deaths.
Trezell and Jacqueline West both pleaded not guilty to a pair of second-degree murder charges, two counts of willful cruelty to children and a single misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of the West boys. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said during a March 2 news conference announcing the charges that the boys’ bodies have never been found.
Ryan Dean, the biological mother of Orrin and Orson, and Dana Moorer, the boys’ maternal grandmother, allege in the claim that Kern County Human Services ignored Dean’s repeated reports of suspected abuse while the West boys stayed with Trezell and Jacqueline West before their adoption. The agency’s disregard of her concerns for the boys led to their deaths, according to the claim. The Wests reported Orrin and Orson were missing in December 2020.
Zimmer alleged in the March news conference the boys were murdered three months prior to their adoptive parents reporting them missing. The murder trial in that case is scheduled to begin May 23.
“The foster system is set up to keep children safe and to reunite them with their family,” said Waukeen McCoy, the attorney for Dean and Moorer and president and CEO of McCoy Law Firm. “(Child Protective Services) failed here in Kern County.”
A request for comment was not returned Friday by the Kern County Counsel’s Office or by Kern County Human Services, which operates Child Protective Services.
The cLAIM
The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, states Trezell and Jacqueline West officially adopted the boys in September 2020, though the brothers started living with the couple in late 2018.
Orrin was first taken from his biological parents after he was transported to the hospital in 2016, according to the claim. Dean had returned from work to find her then-3-month-old Orrin “crying uncontrollably,” the claim alleges. Orrin’s biological father, Charles Pettus, said he gave Orrin two baths that day and nothing else happened, according to the claim.
Dean “immediately” took Orrin to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital and learned her son’s legs were broken, the claim states. Later that day, a Memorial Hospital staff member informed Dean that Kern County Human Services would be taking Orrin because “they believed he had been abused,” the claim alleges.
A request for comment from Charles Pettus’ attorney was not returned.
The claim states Dean had no prior criminal record nor any allegations of abuse against her “at the time Kern County Human Services unlawfully took her child.”
In June 2017, Dean gave birth to Orson. After Orson was brought home, a Kern County sheriff’s deputy took him away because the Kern County Human Services officials said they “remove siblings together,” according to the claim.
McCoy said deputies should not have taken the newborn child away from his mother, even to ensure the siblings remained together. He said he is unsure why the deputy removed the child because of facts being withheld by Kern County Human Services.
Alleged negligence
The boys were in the care of another family, but in late 2018, “without provocation,” CPS placed Orrin and Orson into the Wests’ home for “no reason,” according to the claim. At this point, Dean said she started seeing a change in her children. They “seemed scared,” they were losing weight and Orson had scratches on his face, the claim states.
In November 2018, Dean wrote a letter expressing her concerns about the lack of proper care her children received from the Wests, but “nothing came of it.” Her mother, Moorer, also filed requests to have the children placed in her care.
Despite Dean attending court hearings for her children’s dependency and attending her monitored visits to see her children, CPS removed Dean’s parental rights in December 2018, according to the claim.
Pettus and the boys’ paternal grandmother, Brenda Pettus, have also sued CPS, alleging that social workers negligently placed the toddlers into the supervision of Trezell and Jacqueline West. Pettus and the grandmother requested the West boys be released to their custody, but CPS did not fulfill their requests, according to the Pettuses’ claim.
Moorer sought to prove the West boys could reside with her. She took foster parenting classes, obtained CPR certification and had a psychological evaluation, according to the claim. In March 2019, Moorer’s request to have her grandchildren placed with her was denied, the claim said.
Unknown to Dean, CPS allowed Trezell and Jacqueline West to formally adopt the brothers in September 2020, the claim states.
McCoy said he based the request for $40 million on similar cases. According to the claim, the damages were calculated from emotional distress, pain, suffering, humiliation and the loss of enjoyment of life.
“We want to shed light on this so this won’t happen to any other family ... in Kern County,” McCoy said.
The county has 45 days to respond, he added.