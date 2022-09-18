 Skip to main content
Biochar from biomass energy production presents opportunities, questions

biochar-2

Biochar made from almond shells is a byproduct of work done by Merced-based startup Corigin. The material is made by burning ag waste with minimal amounts of oxygen.

 Photo courtesy of Corigin

Hydrogen energy and renewable natural gas get the most attention, but the push to turn the Central Valley's ag waste into renewable energy could also boost local production of byproduct whose local benefit remains somewhat more puzzling: biochar.

The charcoal-looking substance, created when wood is super-heated in a low-oxygen environment, has been shown in some cases to increase water retention in soil, and can be used as fuel, a water purification component or even a carbon management tool.

