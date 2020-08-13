The owner of Bill Wright Toyota has informed local authorities it has sold the dealership at 5100 Gasoline Alley Drive.
The buyer's identify was not disclosed.
The sale is expected to cost the jobs of 150 employees at the location by about Sept. 28.
The announcement by dealership owner Bill Wright Inc., reported Thursday afternoon by county government, says some of the workers may be hired by the new owner.
I still have a few weeks to get the special price for a new vehicle that they give to certain people...
Shelly Automotive bought them for $10mm
Likely The Bashirtash Brothers. They own Mazda and Mitdubishi and Infinity outright and a couple other small lines. Were partners with Haddad family on BMW-Chrysler/Jeep- Nissan. but Chuck and Jeff died. IMHO They will eventually outsmart the two remaining Haddad’s and not only buy out their shares of those—but will s as Lao snatch their beloved Dodge dealership as well. Watch and see. They will own EVERYv dealership in Bako. . Shrewd. Lol
They ran masarati and Alfa into the dustbin. They are losing their butts on Infiniti
