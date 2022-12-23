 Skip to main content
Bill’s lack of immigration reform frustrates valley farmers, UFW

Erika Mendoza packages harvested grapes in a field off Copus Road south of Bakersfield in this August 2021 file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Central Valley farming interests joined the United Farm Workers union in a shared legislative defeat this week after ag labor-legalization provisions were excluded from the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed the U.S. Senate Thursday.

The groups — opponents in other contexts — expressed collective frustration at their failure to bring about a vote amending the legislation with changes that might have lowered the cost of hiring foreign farmworkers while also establishing a path to citizenship for undocumented farmworkers already working in U.S. agriculture.

