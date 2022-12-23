Bill’s lack of immigration reform frustrates valley farmers, UFW

Central Valley farming interests joined the United Farm Workers union in a shared legislative defeat this week after ag labor-legalization provisions were excluded from the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed the U.S. Senate Thursday.
The groups — opponents in other contexts — expressed collective frustration at their failure to bring about a vote amending the legislation with changes that might have lowered the cost of hiring foreign farmworkers while also establishing a path to citizenship for undocumented farmworkers already working in U.S. agriculture.
Hopes had run high that the Senate would adopt changes passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021. Instead, farm labor and business groups said they will have to wait until the next session of Congress to take up the most substantial reforms to U.S. immigration law since 1986.
Their disappointment was shared Friday by Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, who has long supported making changes to federal immigration law for the benefit of farmers and farmworkers alike. He said in an email statement he remained committed to finding a path forward to fix the nation’s immigration system during the next session of Congress.
“Making sure our farmers have access to a legal and reliable workforce and streamlining the process for the future flow of workers is just common sense,” he wrote.
President Ian LeMay of the California Fresh Fruit Association said Friday the trade group tried to push forward legislation mimicking the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 approved by the House last year. He called the Senate’s failure to do so a “missed opportunity.”
“It would have been a huge improvement to giving us a strong forecast of labor dependability that we don’t have today,” he said. “We depend on an immigration workforce to pick, pack and ship our commodities in the United States. And it is and has been a broken system for too long, and it deserves attention.”
The UFW, whose advocacy for including farmworker immigration reform in the omnibus bill included marches and rallies, blamed Senate Republicans and opposition by the American Farm Bureau for keeping hard-won compromises out of the legislation.
“Yet again we are reminded,” UFW President Teresa Romero said in a news release, “why building farm worker power through unionization remains the most urgent strategy in building a truly just food system.”
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, gave a speech Friday opposing the spending bill based on a variety of concerns, such as spending that deepens the national debt. But he mentioned nothing of farmworker legalization and didn’t respond to a request for comment on the matter Friday.
Last year’s farmworker-specific immigration bill offered a path to legal status for ag laborers and their spouse and children under age 18. Permanent residency would have been available to those who paid a $1,000 fine and put in additional years in farm work.
Additionally, the bill would have capped issuance of H-2A farmworker visas at 20,000 per year while also granting 40,000 residency cards. Guest worker permits would have increased by 12.5 percent yearly before disappearing entirely within 10 years.
Only people who have worked at least 180 days in agriculture during the previous two years would have been eligible for legal status. They would have been permitted to earn certification if they pass a background check and continue working in the industry for at least 100 days per year.
Valadao voted in favor of the bill last session, while McCarthy voted against it.
In years past, McCarthy has resisted comprehensive immigration reform in favor of piecemeal remedies starting with border security. He explained his opposition to last year’s bill by saying it would help people who have entered the country without permission more than it benefited those who abide by U.S. immigration law.
LeMay said that, as frustrated as California farmers are that H-2A force them to pay guest workers high wages, they realize that “appetite probably isn’t there right now” in Congress to pass reforms.
“We’re left with a major question mark of not knowing how to move forward,” he said. “This is an issue that deserves be dealt with. It will take leadership but we’re looking for this leadership.”