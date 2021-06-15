Bill authored by Vince Fong to combat illegal street racing passes unanimously

Assembly Bill 3, aimed to curb illegal street racing locally and statewide, has passed out of the Senate Transportation Committee unanimously.
The bill, authored by Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Kern County, will apply the penalties used against illegal speed racing and implement them against exhibitions of speed as well. Such exhibitions include the burning out of tires, revving of engines, performing stunts, and other activity intended for an audience or “sideshow” that ultimately leads to a speed contest, according to a news release from Fong’s office.
The penalty grants the court authority to suspend an offending individual’s driver’s license for up to six months, the news release stated.
“This reckless behavior haunts our streets, claims innocent lives, and puts commuters, bikers, pedestrians, and law enforcement at fatal risk,” Fong said in the news release. “Street racing and speed exhibition has spiked tremendously statewide. This bill sends a strong message that this dangerous activity will not be tolerated.”
Illegal street racing has emerged as a prevalent issue throughout Bakersfield and Kern County in recent years. It garnered significant headlines in November 2019 after a street racer struck a minivan in southwest Bakersfield. The incident killed the minivan's driver, Maria Blaney Navarro, 58, of Bakersfield, and seriously injured her two grandchildren.
The news release stated that citations for Motor Vehicle Exhibition of Speed have surged by nearly 300 percent over the past five years, according to the California Highway Patrol. Locally, the Bakersfield Police Department reported over 6,000 calls involving speed exhibition and street racing last year, the news release said.