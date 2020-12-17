The annual Bakersfield 81 Red and White Toy Run will begin at noon Saturday at Standard Park on Minner Avenue in Oildale.
Bicycles (some with training wheels), children's scooters and an assortment of Christmas toys will be available for children from families in need this holiday season, said Jessica Lessaos, who has been gathering toys to contribute to the event.
"With the help of a select few, I have gathered 20 bikes and 17 scooters plus an assortment of toys," Lessaos said.
"Sanchos Tacos sponsored five of those bikes."
Organizers are asking for donations of new, $20 minimum unwrapped toys. Bikes and scooters are also welcome.
Toy drop-off locations include All American Barber Shop, Bellissima Medical Aesthetics, Pyrenees Cafe, Sancho's Tacos, True Grit Tattoo, Blackboard Barber Shop, Chucky'z Chop Shop Cyclez, and American Offroad.
But if you want to donate, Friday is the last day, so act fast.