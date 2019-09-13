The area of the Kern River Parkway Trail next to the Westside Parkway on- and off-ramps at Truxtun Avenue will be closed Sept. 16 through 20, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure is expected to start at 7 a.m. on Monday through 5 p.m. on Friday, according to TRIP.
The closure will be used for the safe removal of bridge falsework above the multi-use path. Bicyclist and pedestrians will be detoured around the closure at Commercial Way and Empire Drive and will use the sidewalk on the south side of Truxtun Avenue, according to TRIP.
