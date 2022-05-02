Bike Kern Virtual Scavenger Hunt to celebrate National Bike Month, Bike Safety Awareness

To celebrate National Bike Month and Bike Safety Awareness in May, Kern County Public Works, Bike Bakersfield and the Kern Council of Governments are hosting a Bike Kern Virtual Scavenger Hunt throughout the month.
The virtual scavenger hunt encourages participants to hop on their bike and explore their community and nearby neighborhoods, while safely searching for tasks and assignments to complete on their mobile device and to keep in mind to always stop and park their bike in a safe location away from moving vehicles before checking in.
The scavenger hunt tasks and challenges include identifying bicycle facilities and snapping a photo, checking in at different GPS coordinates, scanning QR codes, watching video tutorials and answering bicycle safety questions, to name a few.
All participants will be eligible to win an e-bike donated by Pedego. The first 75 participants will receive a free tire patch and tire tool kit to take on their ride.
To sign up and get more information, visit BikeKernCounty2022.eventbrite.com.