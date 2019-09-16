Bike Bakersfield is inviting students and schools to participate in Walk to School Day on Oct. 2, according to a press release by the local nonprofit.
The event is used to raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling. It also helps build relationships between families, schools and the community, according to the release.
For more information visit walkbiketoschool.org or saferoutesinfo.org.
