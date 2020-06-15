Bike Bakersfield is now be open Monday through Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They’re able to take tune-ups and overhaul repairs, and can determine customer wait time upon arrival.
To limit large groups forming, the Volunteer Earn-A-Bike program is still on hold until further notice, Bike Bakersfield said in a news release.
The shop said every customer is required to wear some type of face covering. If customers are looking for a particular component, contact Bike Bakersfield through social media or email info@BikeBakersfield.org with questions and to schedule a time for curbside pickup.
