The Bike Bakersfield and Bike Arvin will host Light Up The Night on Thursday by giving away free lights and helmets.
Project Light Up The Night is the local nonprofit's yearly program that helps riders stay safe and visible during night time bike rides.
The event will be going on from 6 to 8 p.m. at two locations. One event taking place at Greenfield Resource Center at 5400 Monitor St. and the second at Bike Arvin's location at 1241 Beat Mountain Ave.
Anyone wishing to receive a light or helmet must have their bike present.
Project Light Up The Night will be also be going on Nov. 21 and Nov. 29. The locations will be announced shortly before the event.
For more information, contact Bike Bakersfield at 661-321-9297 or info@bikebakersfield.org.
