With the help of the local community and sponsorships, Bike Arvin has received enough donations to remain open for 2019, according to a news release from the local nonprofit.
"We are so grateful for the generosity of the community and proud that they found us valuable enough to use their hard-earned dollars to support our nonprofit," said Bike Arvin employee Natalie Barrett. "We could not be here if it weren't for them. Thank you!"
Bike Arvin will be moving from its current location on Bear Mountain Avenue in October and will inform the public of the new location once it's finalized, according to the news release.
Bike Arvin will be opened Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 to 8 p.m. for the month of September, according to the news release.
The local nonprofit has helped the city become a more bike-friendly community since 2013.
