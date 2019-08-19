With Bike Arvin scheduled to close on Sept. 29th, the organization is looking for donors or sponsors to keep the small, nonprofit bike repair shop open for volunteers, customers and riders. The group is also searching for a facility that can house its shop, equipment, displays, and equipment and be open at least once a week.
Bike Arvin opened in 2013 with funding from Building Healthy Communities South Kern. It has engaged and encouraged Arvin youth to become advocates for their city and make Arvin a more bike-friendly community while acting as a full-service repair shop, according to a press release.
Those interested in contributing can contact Asha Chandy at Asha@bikebakersfield.org. Donations to the program can be made at bikebakersfield.networkforgood.com.
