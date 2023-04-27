Big water year may mean big mosquito year in the southern valley

Just like anyone else who lives in the arid San Joaquin Valley, Terry Knight was glad to see drought-busting rain and snow come to the southern Sierra this year.
But as the weather warms, the spokesman for the Kern Mosquito & Vector Control District has begun having some reservations.
At a news conference held Thursday at the district headquarters in northwest Bakersfield, Knight called the event "a wake-up call to the county of Kern."
"Mosquitoes are awake from their wintertime nap," Knight warned. "They're very active right now.
"As many people are already aware, we've had an extremely wet year ...
"Many people are wondering, 'How are you going to handle the mosquito problem?'" Knight said.
"It will be a very difficult task."
As "The Big Melt" pours a deluge of water into the valley, water managers are filling recharge basins across the region in an effort to replenish and recharge groundwater levels.
It's a great benefit, but like the water itself, it comes with a downside.
Some of those ponds will attract the native species of mosquitoes known as Culex tarsalis and Culex quinquefasciatus, Knight said, referring to the mosquito species that have been dominant here for years.
Unlike the more recent arrival, the Aedes aegypti, or ankle-biter, the Culex breeds in large areas with standing water.
"We have an above-average number of green swimming pools," Knight said, noting that neglected pools can breed swarms of the biting insects.
If your pool is turning green, it's your responsibility to fix it now.
West Nile virus is endemic to Kern County, and it's been here since 2004. And while it is not carried by Aedes aegypti, it can be carried and transmitted by both Culex varieties.
The virus cycles through birds, to mosquitoes, and back to other birds.
Everyone should take precautions to protect themselves, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Both of the Culex mosquitoes will feed on human beings as well as horses, Knight said. Usually in human beings the virus is minimal, if it is noticed at all. But in rare cases, it can be fatal.
One thing that is critical to know about the newer biting pest is that it is not coming from large water sources, like green swimming pools, sumps, or curb water. It's coming from your neighborhood, your residential block, your yard.
Their range is only about 300 yards, unlike the more common Culex varieties, which can fly for miles.
Knight said homeowners should police their yards and areas around the home. Anything that can hold water for a few days can become a breeding location for mosquitoes.
The usual suspects include potted plants, and especially the trays or saucers that capture water beneath them.
Wipe them clean, or sprinkle on a product such as Mosquito Bits, which targets mosquitoes before they become adult flyers.
Irrigation control boxes that house sprinkler valves often become flooded. Make sure the water drains quickly or stop the leaks. Add anti-larval product as necessary.
Lawn drainers are a problem. Old tires collect water. Garden equipment such as old watering cans do, too.
Children’s pools, bird baths, even something as tiny as an upturned cap to a water bottle is enough to allow breeding.
Meanwhile, the district is gearing up, Knight said.
"It's going to be a very busy mosquito season here in Kern County."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.