There was a big turnout for the third annual Bakersfield Marathon on Sunday. The route took runners from Cal State Bakersfield to Bakersfield College and back. Here’s highlights of the results:
Overall finishers
1. CJ Albertson, Fresno, 2:19:45.3; 2. Mohammed Temam Hussein, Addiss Ababa, ET, 2:19:58.98; 3. Angel Alcantar, Arleta, 2:36:00.4.
Men’s 20-29 division
1. CJ Albertson, Fresno, 2:19:45.3; 2. Mohammed Temam Hussein, Addiss Ababa, ET, 2:19:58.98; 3. Angel Alcantar, Arleta, 2:36:00.4.
Men’s 30-39 division
1. Angel Echevarria, Los Angeles, 2:45:26.2; 2. Chuck Bunting, Campbell, 2:51:05.9; 3. Greg Saiki, Bakersfield, 2:57:49.6.
Men’s 40-49 division
1. Galvin Gonzalez, McFarland, 2:44:43.4; 2. Diego Diaz, McFarland, 3:03:28.6; 3. Robert
Saldana, Bakersfield, 3:08:08.
Top female finishers
1. Gisele Schaaf, Lakewood, 3:02:39.1; 2. Lisa Hughey, Livermore, 3:18:16.3; 3. Emilee Gonsalves, Bakersfield, 3:24:56.6.
Women’s 20-29 division
1. Gabriela Zamora, Tulare, 3:31:07.7; 2. Kelley Heffner, Cohoes, N.Y., 3:39:20.2; 3. Anusha Kumar, Menlo Park, 3:45:00.0.
Women’s 30-39 division
1. Gisele Schaaf, Lakewood, 3:02:39.1; 2. Lisa Hughey, Livermore, 3:18:16.3; 3. Emilee Gonsalves, Bakersfield, 3:24:56.6.
Women’s 40-49 division
1. Jessica Moon, Poulsbo, Wash., 3:35:01.1; 2. Yolanda Martinez, Bakersfield, 4:01:43.3; 3. Patricia Ameca, Oxnard, 4:02:58.1.
For full results, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/19710/#resultSetId-137862
