A big rig hauling roofing material caught on fire, and the fire spread to nearby brush on southbound Highway 99 just north of Rosedale Highway Tuesday morning.
The fire department said the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire and that the fire spread to the surrounding brush on Highway 99. The number three lane on southbound Highway 99 was closed in the area so the truck could be towed.
