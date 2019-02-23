BAKERSFIELD’S RETAIL MARKET

Despite increased interest among investors and steadily improving market conditions since 2012, Bakersfield has among the highest retail vacancy rates in the Central Valley, according to commercial real estate research firm CoStar.

A recent update by the firm characterized Bakersfield’s retail market as being mostly needs-based. It asserted the area overall lacks the demographic profile to support stores that rely on discretionary sales.

The metropolitan area’s retail vacancy rate currently averages 7.1 percent, CoStar reported, up slightly from about 6 percent since 2013. It projected vacancies will gradually rise to about 8 percent during the next four years.

The local market’s top retail category, so-called “power centers” composed mainly of big-box national chains, lead the rest with a vacancy rate of less than 1 percent, according to CoStar.

The category of general retail space was estimated at 5.9 percent vacant, while malls, neighborhood centers and strip centers were all pegged at between about 12 percent and 13 percent vacant.