 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Big City Mayors ask state for more, permanent money to fight homelessness

01_DSC09188.JPG

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh joined members of the the Big City Mayors Coalition to ask state leaders for more homelessness and housing funding on a permanent basis, to better handle the state's ongoing crises. 

 Courtesy of Bakersfield's Office of The Mayor

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and the California Big City Mayors convened with Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators this week to request continued funding used to counter the state's interlocked crises of homelessness, affordable housing and mental health care.

“As you’ve heard from my colleagues, homelessness remains the paramount issue of California residents,” Goh said at Wednesday's meeting. “This is our problem. Together, we hold ourselves accountable for this scourge on our Golden State.”

Coronavirus Cases