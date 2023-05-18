Big City Mayors ask state for more, permanent money to fight homelessness

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and the California Big City Mayors convened with Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators this week to request continued funding used to counter the state's interlocked crises of homelessness, affordable housing and mental health care.
“As you’ve heard from my colleagues, homelessness remains the paramount issue of California residents,” Goh said at Wednesday's meeting. “This is our problem. Together, we hold ourselves accountable for this scourge on our Golden State.”
Gathered at the state Capitol in Sacramento, the 13-member mayoral coalition called on the governor double the budget for the state's Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program, or HHAP, to $2 billion annually through 2026 and to ensure another $1.5 billion to the state's Homekey program, which funds quick affordable housing options, like renovated former hotels and accessory dwelling units.
The coalition also asked legislators to make HHAP permanent, while retaining its flexibility that allows local governments to flesh out programs that cater to their needs.
“Today, California’s Big City Mayors stood united in our call for permanent, ongoing state funding direct to cities so that we can continue helping unsheltered people and families get out of dangerous encampments and on a path to housing,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who chairs the coalition.
Compared to the city’s $14 million annual budget, the state money is a paltry but necessary sum — officials said it's between $1.3 to $4.3 million annually — that goes directly toward hiring staff, expanding shelters and paying for the construction of supportive housing.
Since the first HHAP check arrived in 2018, funds have come each year as a one-time grant with no guarantee for renewal. This causes difficulty, mayors said, in developing long-term plans to address the holistic needs of homeless people, such as staffing.
“Cities have to wait every year to find out if it’s in the budget or not,” said Bakersfield Assistant City Manager Anthony Valdez in a recent report. “It’s really hard to do programming when you don’t know if the funding is coming in the next year."
Pleas for continued support hang against the backdrop of an expected $32 billion deficit in the state’s proposed budget. Newsom assured that the shortfall will be dealt with by appropriate cuts to the budget and use of savings. At the meeting Wednesday, he pointed to the budget’s current commitment of $3.7 billion to continue funding homeless projects, including $1 billion in one-time funding from the General Fund for HHAP, and separate money dedicated for Homekey and various other housing projects.
And $15.3 billion has been dedicated by the state to fighting homelessness in California since 2019, Newsom’s office said.
The coalition also provided lawmakers a framework for holding localities accountable for reductions of their respective homeless numbers, which outlined specific goals on increasing the number of permanently housed; the immediate release of $360 million in bonus HHAP funding; consideration of land-use waivers for HHAP-funded city projects; priority for new and larger shelters; and promoting “collaboration” with counties and continuums of care to encourage funds efficient use of funds.
Mayors estimate that Homekey has resulted in 15,755 emergency shelter beds and interim homes; 19,474 people entering housing intervention programs; and 5,101 permanent homes, according to a Wednesday release.
“The human suffering of this crisis demands continued policy changes to address the root causes of our state’s number one challenge,” Goh said. We cannot stop now.”