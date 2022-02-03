Big changes coming to Bakersfield's trash collection

Garbage and road safety: two of the most important responsibilities for any government. On Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council addressed both. One vote involved a big change coming for local residents, the other took on a long-simmering issue.
Organic waste
Changes are coming to Bakersfield residents in response to a state law mandating organic waste be separated from trash.
On Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed a wide-ranging ordinance change related to waste disposal. Residents and businesses will soon be required to separate organic waste from trash.
That means food will need to be disposed of in the green bins currently used for organic waste disposal like lawn trimmings.
The change is required for the city to be in compliance with Senate Bill 1383, which is meant to cut down on the amount of compost in California’s landfills. According to the state, organic waste in landfills accounts for 20 percent of California’s methane emissions and methane is 84 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. The state has set out to reduce the amount of organic waste in landfills by 75 percent in 2025.
All the organic waste generated by local residents and businesses is expected to be composted at the Mount Vernon Green Waste Facility.
The bill and the new city ordinance also establishes a food-recovery program meant to save edible food from going into the trash.
The state mandate irked Councilman Chris Parlier, although he voted in favor of the ordinance.
“No matter how Sacramento perceives it to be, it further puts expenditures on the backs of municipalities, including Bakersfield,” he said in a phone interview with The Californian. “We have to figure things out, and it just puts further burden on our budget.”
Enforcement of the new ordinance will go into effect in 2024. The city is now looking into whether the ordinance will require an increase in disposal fees.
Highway 204
Following a press conference in December, the Bakersfield City Council is officially calling on Caltrans to improve Highway 204, which includes parts of Golden State Avenue, Union Avenue and Highway 99. Between 2009 and 2020, around two deaths per year occurred on the 3-mile stretch of road, according to the city.
Caltrans has conducted six bicycle and pedestrian studies since 2018, which the city says determined a serious need for safety improvements.
On Tuesday, the council unanimously passed a resolution in an attempt to get Caltrans to make improvements to the road it is charged with maintaining.
“Where we know there’s a high propensity for pedestrian casualties related to crashes, I think it is important for us to design a roadway that slows people down and that mitigates the risk so that it is far less dangerous,” City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said in a phone interview with The Californian. “We know that there are many people who walk and who bicycle on Union Avenue, that cross Union Avenue every day, and we need to create the conditions to make it very safe for all individuals to use Union Avenue.”
He said Caltrans had already met with the city and planned on returning in March with some potential solutions. The city is seeking a protected bike lane, ramps for wheelchairs and crosswalks to make the road safer, along with a reduction of the speed limit for Union Avenue.