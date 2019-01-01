“The Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar has donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe account to help the family of KTLA and former KGET Anchor Chris Burrous, who died last week.
According to GoFundMe, Nayyar’s contribution was one of more than 1,500 that have poured in over the past several days after it was announced on Thursday that Burrous was found dead in Glendale at the age of 43 from an apparent overdose.
According to KTLA, he was found unresponsive at a Glendale hotel on Thursday and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Around $73,000 has been raised so far for Burrous’ family, his wife Mai and 9-year-old daughter Isabella. Nayyar’s donation is currently the highest contribution.
Burrous had been a morning news anchor at KTLA since 2011. Prior to that, he worked as an anchor at KGET in Bakersfield from 1999 to 2004, according to the station. He also worked at other stations, including KGPE in Fresno.
