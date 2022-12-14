'Big accomplishment': New CSUB grads reflect on paths to degrees

For a dose of strong inspiration, look no further than Wednesday’s commencement ceremony for Cal State Bakersfield graduates.
Maria Gomez shooed her daughter clad in a blue gown toward fellow students entering Mechanics Bank Arena. With an anxious face, she beckoned her family to hurry and speed-walked to ensure a seat.
“I feel proud,” Gomez said while glancing around to check that she was in the shortest line to get inside. “Very proud.”
She gushed about how her daughter, a liberal studies major, earned honors, graduated early and is organized and disciplined.
“See, now you’re making me cry,” she lightly chided a reporter when asked what Wednesday means to her. Tears welled in her eyes and eventually streaked down her face.
All around, families grinned in picture after picture. Graduates smoothed beards and frizzy hair while adjusting their caps glittering with inspirational quotes.
The university conferred 1,354 total degrees for students completing their studies in the summer and fall. Among them were 1,169 bachelor's degrees, 183 master's degrees and two doctoral degrees in educational leadership. Some 760 graduates were slated to participate in the nighttime ceremony.
You think “it’s going to take forever to get here” and it’s finally here,” said psychology major Adriana Munoz, 22, while her family brushed her hair.
Spanish major Clarisa Gonzalez Hernandez, 22, inhaled deeply before reflecting on her path.
At 14, Hernandez came to the United States without knowing a single word of English. She navigated America’s daunting education system while balancing farm labor to support her family.
Wednesday is a “big accomplishment,” Hernandez said. It means she’s one step closer to a master’s degree in Spanish and becoming a professor.
Getting a master’s in public policy and administration wasn’t a path Nelly Salazar thought she would take. But her daughter served as an inspiration to pull through tough times. They did homework together, Salazar said.
Salazar’s diploma shows her 6-year-old daughter dreams of becoming a physician are possible, she added.
Pamela Foots’ family grinned and waved and pointed to where she sat in an ocean of blue gowns.
Her family couldn’t stop sharing adjectives to describe their emotions. Excited. Proud. Ecstatic. Over the moon, they said.
Foots has dreamed of being a lawyer since she was a little girl, said Lisa Womack, Foots’ mother.
College wasn’t easy, Womack added. And Foot’s stepmother, Venus Foots, added Pamela, 29, did it while raising two girls. Those children, 8 and 4, craned their necks while searching for their mother. They smiled as Pamela raced over.
“It’s a blessing,” Pamela Foots said of graduating.
She’s been accepted into law school in Bakersfield. She might focus on criminal or family law, or working with minors.
“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” Pamela said. “We’ll see,” she said.
Indeed, her future and that of fellow graduates stretches before them.