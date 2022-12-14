 Skip to main content
'Big accomplishment': New CSUB grads reflect on paths to degrees

For a dose of strong inspiration, look no further than Wednesday’s commencement ceremony for Cal State Bakersfield graduates.

Maria Gomez shooed her daughter clad in a blue gown toward fellow students entering Mechanics Bank Arena. With an anxious face, she beckoned her family to hurry and speed-walked to ensure a seat.

