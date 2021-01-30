President Joe Biden's executive order placing a moratorium Wednesday on new oil and gas leasing on federal land revives a years-old battle in Kern County even as it's unclear whether the move will have any affect on recent local controversies.
The order calls on the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, as part of a responsibility to fight climate change, to "pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands" pending review and reconsideration of federal petroleum permitting and leasing.
Biden's action came a little more than a month after the federal Bureau of Land Management completed its first auction oil and gas lease of property in California since 2012. Seven parcels covering 4,133 acres in Kern went to six bidders putting up a total of $54,254.52.
That auction, immediately challenged by the administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom, capped years of bureaucratic hurdles and legal fights with environmental groups. Until recently, the Bakersfield office of the BLM was responsible for helping carry out the Trump administration's stated goal of maximizing responsible domestic production of energy.
Oil and gas produced on federal land in California accounts for an estimated 8 percent of California's in-state oil production, most of it in Kern County, according to the trade group Western States Petroleum Association. The BLM estimates petroleum royalties generate between $65 million and $90 million per year, half of which goes to the state while the other half is deposited with the U.S. Treasury.
'TRUE COST'
But such activity has drawn ever more scrutiny in recent years as activists push for strong action on climate change while targeting the controversial oilfield technique known as fracking.
Rebecca August, advocacy director at Los Padres ForestWatch, a Santa Barbara-based environmental activist group that has challenged local oil projects on government property and called for banning fracking on federal land, said in a news release the organization hopes the new administration takes into account the "true cost" of oil production — "a cost that is being paid by our communities, wildlife and our environment.”
She criticized the Trump administration for "rampant industrialization" of vulnerable public lands and said under Biden the public will have a chance to participate in a review to ensure the federal oil and gas program serves people and protects natural resources.
'A LITTLE UNCLEAR'
Some in the oil industry say they aren't sure whether the new executive order will halt the recent leases, or whether it will affect a controversial project a Bakersfield-based oil producer is pursuing on federal land at the Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo.
"We're a little unclear. It's a little early to know what the impacts are," said Ted Cordova, public and governmental affairs director for E&B Natural Resources, the locally based oil company whose drilling and pipeline project west of Taft was approved by the federal government in early 2018 but which has faced repeated legal challenges from environmental groups and has not begun work. He noted E&B has other production projects on federal leases as well.
A BLM spokeswoman did not directly address a question about whether the recent lease auction or E&B's will be affected by the new moratorium. But spokeswoman Serena Baker did say by email the "targeted pause" won't affect existing operations "or permits for valid, existing leases, which are continuing to be reviewed and approved."
CLEAR OPPOSITION
There's no confusion about the industry's position on the moratorium.
Rock Zierman, CEO of the Californian Independent Petroleum Association trade group, said Biden's order will only increase reliance on imported oil exempt from the world's toughest regulations.
"It is also a hypocritical move for an administration that claims to support science, the environment and American-made products,” he said in an emailed statement. A CIPA spokeswoman added that it was unclear what the moratorium means for the recent lease auction.
The same day Biden signed the order, a lawsuit to reverse it was filed by the Western Energy Alliance, which accused the administration of overreaching its authority. It called the moratorium "both arbitrary and capricious."
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, quickly joined a group of Congressional Republicans in opposing the moratorium.
"This ban is a political stunt crafted to pacify the radical, left-wing of his party and will cause overwhelming devastation to California’s energy industry, potentially jeopardizing more than 360,000 oil and natural gas related jobs," the House minority leader said in a written statement.
GAUGING IMPACT
Locally operating oil producer California Resources Corp., based in Santa Clarita, said Biden's action will have minimal impact on the company's business.
Bakersfield-based producer Aera Energy LLC said it will feel no effects from the executive order.
San Ramon-based Chevron Corp. noted it has a diverse portfolio across federal, state and private acreage and that it's still reviewing the executive order's potential impact on its business.