A photo opportunity for supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris's bid for the White House became an impromptu rally Sunday morning as people lined up under a newly erected billboard sign for picture taking.
Flags and signs showed support for Biden and Harris. Many passing truckers and motorists sounded their horns in support of the nearly 100 people who assembled in support of their campaign for the White House.
The large billboard is the result of donations and sits facing east along the south side of Highway 58 in Tehachapi.
Political activity continues as both main political parties plan for yet another candidate rally before Election Day.
The supporters of President Donald Trump will gather for their rally at 3 p.m. Oct. 17. The Biden/Harris supporters will meet at noon the following day, Oct. 18.
Both rallies are slated to take place at the intersection of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard in Tehachapi.