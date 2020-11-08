Local Democrats celebrated President-elect Joe Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump with a rally and caravan Sunday that honked and waved flags from east Bakersfield to The Park at River Walk on the city's west side.
More than 100 people and dozens of vehicles participated in the party-like event, which was punctuated by expressions of hope that the still-uncertified election results will herald a renewal of tolerance and inclusivity.
A married couple who brought their two young sons to the event, Cesar and and Natalia Puente of Bakersfield, said they were relieved at indications Biden won the election.
"I think it's time to start a new chapter in this country," Cesar Puente said after taping a Biden poster to the rear window of his car.
Added Natalia, "Love thy neighbor more and … stop the hatred in this country."
DANCING, MUSIC
The celebratory mood rose prior to the caravan with a performance by local dance troupe Dat Krew, as well as upbeat songs by Lionel Richie, Aretha Franklin and Queen. Evelyn Young Spath held the crowd speechless with her version of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Local Democratic Party leader Christian Romo, serving as emcee, attributed Biden's victory to participation by minorities including Blacks, Hispanics, Indian-Americans, American Indians and young voters.
In front of more than 100 people assembled in a parking lot just north of East California Avenue, Romo predicted that within a few more elections Kern County will turn blue, meaning it will become majority Democratic.
Local civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, wearing patriotic attire, did a little dance to the classic rock song "Oye Como Va" before leading the audience in a series of call-and-response chants. She said more work remains to be done to end racism and ignorance about human-caused climate change.
"We're getting over this nightmare of the last four years," she said.
Also on hand Sunday was Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Selma, whose race against former three-term congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford, remained too close to call. He thanked his supporters for their help and said he was grateful truth prevailed over lies, light over darkness, hope over fear.
LOCAL DISBELIEF
Kern Republicans did not sound ready to concede the election.
A group of local residents still hopeful of Donald Trump's victory gathered along Rosedale Highway Sunday to pray for him. Some voiced suspicions of voter fraud, saying the president was right to file lawsuits challenging vote tabulations in several states.
Local Republican Party leader Cathy Abernathy said Sunday Trump voters nationwide are waiting to see how the courts handle the election's outcome "so that we are confirmed that we have as legal an election as the 21st century can provide."
She expressed dismay at the county's own vote-counting, noting results that were not expected for days suddenly were released Saturday.
"That's just here in Kern," she said. "I don't know that anything nefarious is going on but across the country there's been witnesses and poll workers saying there's things that should be investigated."
She added that media declarations on which candidate prevailed are not the final word and that state election officials still have not closed out voting results in all 50 states.
COUNTING VOTES
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who declared Thursday on Fox News that Trump had won the election, did not respond to requests for comment Sunday. But that morning on Fox he urged caution because the presidential contest had become one of the most competitive races in the country's modern history.
"That's why every vote should be counted, every recount to go forward and every challenge should be heard," he said. "Because if it's still good to keep going on these congressional seats, bring them out, I think we should actually do that as well for the highest office in the land."
A prominent Democrat at Sunday's rally, Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield, noted last week's election drew the largest voter turnout in U.S. history. He said he will wait for certified results but that he expects Biden to be declared the winner.
"I think the voters have spoken," he said. "It's time to move forward together."