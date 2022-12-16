 Skip to main content
Biden administration grants CSUB $1.7 million to help diversify US geoscience workforce

Kern County's next-generation energy profile notched another win this week with word that Cal State Bakersfield will receive $1.7 million in federal money over three years to help place more women and people of color in the field of geoscience.

The U.S. Department of Energy grant announced Wednesday, which also gives $555,000 to CSUB's partner in the endeavor, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the Bay Area, is intended to assist in the creation of a pathway giving local students access to federal lab resources, research experience and long-term mentoring starting in February.

