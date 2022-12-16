Biden administration grants CSUB $1.7 million to help diversify US geoscience workforce

Kern County's next-generation energy profile notched another win this week with word that Cal State Bakersfield will receive $1.7 million in federal money over three years to help place more women and people of color in the field of geoscience.
The U.S. Department of Energy grant announced Wednesday, which also gives $555,000 to CSUB's partner in the endeavor, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the Bay Area, is intended to assist in the creation of a pathway giving local students access to federal lab resources, research experience and long-term mentoring starting in February.
Besides adding monetary fuel to the university's growing work in the area of energy — earlier this year it won a state commitment of $83 million toward establishment of a new innovation center — the grant recognizes CSUB's potential as a diverse generator of scientists focused on meeting the country's need for new and better sources of energy.
University President Lynnette Zelezny interpreted this week's award, the only one of five from the agency's Basic Energy Sciences Program that went to a California entity, as the federal government putting Kern at the forefront of energy innovation.
“There is an urgent need to recruit, train and retain a new generation of geoscientists from minority-serving institutions that are recognized as largely untapped pools of talent,” she said in a news story the university released Friday.
CSUB's grant proposal was led by Liaosha Song, a CSUB assistant professor of geological sciences who is working on hydrogen storage as a researcher with the university's California Energy Research Center. He called the project "a breakthrough."
A 2018 study by the University of Texas, Austin and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution found earth sciences are the least diverse of all "STEM" (science, technology, energy and mathematics) fields. It found U.S. graduate students with a bachelor's degree in earth and physical sciences were 21 percent women, 12 percent Hispanic and 5 percent Black.
A near-term goal of the project is to increase the number of CSUB geoscience graduates. The longer-term aim, CSUB said, is to build new pathways for students from under-represented groups to join Lawrence Berkeley or another university or national lab funded by the Department of Energy's Basic Energy Sciences program.
As part of that, a new course will be taught by CSUB and Lawrence Berkeley instructors recruiting and training students on the role of earth materials for sustainable energy goals. Additionally, there are to be opportunities for students to perform research, engage with peers, intern and receive guidance in geoscience-focused careers.
In all, the Department of Energy gave out 41 grants totaling $32 million in support of diversifying U.S. leadership in energy, climate and other fields within the physical sciences.
The interim director of CSUB's California Energy Research Center, Geological Sciences Department Chair Anthony Rathburn, called the grant award a major step forward for regional research.
“This is the first DOE grant of its type involving the California Energy Research Center, and we appreciate the interdisciplinary synergy of the research team led by Dr. Song,” he said in CSUB's report.
“This project aligns perfectly," he continued, "with CSUB's focus on emerging solutions in energy and will significantly advance the research, student engagement and outreach goals of the California Energy Research Center.”
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said in the report that the agency's Reaching a New Energy Sciences Workforce initiative will bolster the Biden administration's work toward solving big scientific challenges "and providing opportunities for whose who historically haven't had them."
“The next generation of American scientists and engineers will be charged with solving some of the world’s most vexing problems, and that group will only be stronger for this initiative’s efforts to help ensure there are pathways to the STEM fields for previously underrepresented groups,” she stated.