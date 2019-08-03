A bicyclist was struck by a train Friday night.
The Bakersfield Police Department received reports of a train and pedestrian collision just east of the 3300 block of South H Street. BPD found a man trapped under a train.
The man suffered major injuries to his legs, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
