A woman riding her bike Tuesday night by an alleged drunk driver.
At around 9:20 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 200 block of Baker Street for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. A woman was riding her bike north on Baker Street in the south lane when she was struck by a car heading south.
The man driving appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, BPD said.
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for major injuries. She is listed in critical condition.
BPD arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.