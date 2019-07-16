A woman riding her bike sustained major injuries after she may have been hit by a car in Frazier Park July 12.
At about 4:55 p.m. on July 12, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a possible traffic collision involving a bicyclist on Frazier Mountain Park Road, east of Mount Pinos Way.
Mary Donahue, 58, of Frazier Park was riding her bike heading east on Frazier Mountain Park Road on the right shoulder. Donahue fell from her bike and hit either the road or the railing, CHP said.
The incident has not been ruled a hit and run.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CHP Officer Anthes at 248-6655.
