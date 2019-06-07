A bicyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Gosford Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Officers learned an adult male was riding his bicycle and was struck by a vehicle. He was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police do not think drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the Kern County Coroner after the man's family is notified.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call BPD at (661)327-7111.
